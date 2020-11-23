Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard: “No plans to trade John Wall”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard responded to trade rumors today bluntly.

“There are no plans to trade John Wall,” Sheppard said when asked about reports that the Wizards’ star point guard requested a trade out of Washington.

Wall has not played in nearly two years because of a ruptured achilles injury. Reports emerged last week that he requested a trade out of Washington and that a Wall for Russell Westbrook swap had been discussed between the Wizards and the Houston Rockets.

Sheppard said today that no trade was requested and that he and Wall are on the same page.

“John and I talk pretty much I would say at least once every other day,” Sheppard said. “I’ve been to many of his workouts throughout the summer. We’ve always been on the same page, the same wavelength, the same with Bradley, the same with almost every player on our roster that I can reach.”

Wall is expected to be limited, not playing in some back-to-back games this season and will return to a team that Bradley Beal has been the face of for the past two seasons. The Wizards also re-signed Davis Bertans to a 5-year, $80 million deal this past week.