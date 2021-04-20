Wizards excited to welcome back fans on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – If a five-game win streak wasn’t exciting enough, this week is about to get better for the Washington Wizards.

For the first time since before the pandemic, the Wizards will welcome back fans back in to Capital One Arena. It will be on a limited basis at just 10 percent capacity, meaning a maximum of 2,100 fans will be spread out in the stands.

“I’m excited for the 2,000 fans that are going to be there. Everybody misses basketball. The NBA is popular for a lot of the great reasons. It’s a family environment, you get to see the world’s greatest athletes perform at the highest level,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. We miss it. They miss it. Everybody needs their basketball fix and tomorrow night we’re gonna have 2,000 people be able to get it.”

Ticket priority is given to frontline workers and season ticket holders. The game will be a good one too, with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in town. Curry and Wizards guard Bradley Beal are the top two scorers in the NBA right now.

“Just having people in there actually, really just bringing energy into the game is going to be big for everybody I’m pretty sure,” Wizards center Daniel Gafford said. “Everybody is going to be hyped, everybody is going to be stoked, finally going to have other people back in besides us and the staff. So it’s gonna be a real big thing for us. We’re going to be able to feed off the energy of the people that are going to be in there tomorrow.”