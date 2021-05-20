Wizards defeat Pacers in play-in game, advance to NBA playoffs for the first time in three years

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Washington Wizards defeated the Indiana Pacers 142-115 Thursday night, to punch their ticket to the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The Wizards dominated Indiana, as Bradley Beal led the way with 25 points and six Wizards scored in double figures.

The win comes after a tough 118-100 loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

“I like the fact that we all had an edge to us,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. “We’ve got a good group of guys which is why I love coaching this team because they’re always challenging each other and pushing each other and they deserve a lot of the credit if not all of the credit by doing that because it hasn’t been easy for a lot of reasons but the easy part was coaching this group.”

The Wizards will be the No. 8 seed in the playoffs and will face the No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. Game one of that series will be Sunday at 1 p.m.