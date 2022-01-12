Wizards center Thomas Bryant will return for first time in over a year from ACL tear on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – As the Wizards look to win their third consecutive game Wednesday night when they host the Orlando Magic, center Thomas Bryant will return to game action for the first time in over a year.

Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. confirmed Wednesday evening that Bryant will play Wednesday night, but will have a minutes limit. The 24-year-old big man tore his ACL last January, ending his season.

Bryant, who has been described as a starter in the past couple years by Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard, is currently in the final year of a three-year, $25 million contract. Bryant’s return gives the Wizards three starting options at center, along with Daniel Gafford and Montrezl Harrell.

Unseld says the Wizards will take things slowly with Bryant and there are not any expectations with him returning from such a serious ACL injury, but Unseld is excited to see how he fits into the puzzle. Wednesday will mark Bryant’s first appearance under Unseld, who is in his first year as the Wizards’ head coach.

“Seen him over the summer as he’s done his rehab, seen him kind of doing his workouts and getting the three on three and the five on five, you know, leading up to now,” Unseld said. “Your conception of, you know what it looks like or how he can fit. I hope it exceeds those preconceived notions and I think he’s expanded his game. So I’m looking forward to, having him out there.”