Wizards’ Bradley Beal out for the rest of the season

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Wizards announced today veteran guard Bradley Beal will undergo surgery on his left wrist, keeping him out for the rest of the season.

Beal injured his wrist in the third quarter at Memphis back on January 29 and has missed the last four games since that injury.

In his 10th NBA season, Beal has been averaging 23.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. He appeared in 40 of the Wizards’ 53 games.

“Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve,” said Beal in a statement from the team. “I’m disappointed to have my season end this way, but we all agreed that this was the best decision. I look forward to coming back at 100% and continuing to lead this team as we work together to build toward the future.”

Beal has the player option on his contract during this offseason, and can become an unrestricted free agent; making him eligible for a veteran max contract of five years, and around $230 million.

The Washington Wizards are currently 24-29 in the season and 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings.