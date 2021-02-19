Wizards assistant coach shines at G League Bubble in Orlando

A Washington Wizards assistant coach is making a name for himself at the G League bubble in Orlando.

Mike Williams, who is a player development assistant with the Wizards and a coach with the team’s G League affiliate – Capital City Go-Go, has won his first game as a head coach.

Williams led the Erie Bay Hawks to a win in the bubble. Williams served as head coach of the Bay Hawks for two games. Members of the Go-Go are currently playing on the Bay Hawks team in Orlando.

“A lot of it is just keeping my head down and working. I’m not really worried about what’s next or what’s happened,” Williams said. “Just trying to stay present in the moment and do my job. That’s something that we talk about often. Just do your job. Do your role as best you can. That’s what I’ve tried to do and it’s worked out pretty well.”

Williams is a graduate of Gonzaga High School and the University of Maryland. He has been with the Wizards organization for three years. Before that, he had a stint with the Portland Trailblazers and was a graduate assistant and manager with the Maryland men’s basketball team.

“It’s kind of cool to think back when I was a student manager,” Williams told WDVM. “Wiping up sweat and making Gatorade and washing towels and stuff like that. That’s pretty cool to think where I’ve come.”