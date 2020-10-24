“..With youth comes enthusiasm..” Head Coach Mike Locksley emphasizes on effort from young and new players on the team

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland Terrapins begin their season on October 24th, against the Northwestern Wildcats. For the Terps, 56 new players will suit for the first time in that uniform.

The Maryland Terrapins are a young team, with only 12 seniors on the squad; filled out with 26 juniors, 38 sophomores, and 46 freshmen.

“”Once we kick the ball, nobody cares about the 56 new players that have never worn Terp uniform and for me its all about the development of this team on a day to day basis.”, says Head Coach Mike Locksley.

