Wisconsin denies spring sports seniors to take extra year of eligibility

The NCAA granted a waiver for all spring sports athletes to receive an extra year of eligibility, but not every school has followed suit.
The University of Wisconsin issued a statement Thursday saying it will not allow spring sports seniors to return to their teams for an extra year of eligibility because of the extra financial burden.
Below you can read the full statement from Wisconsin athletics:
Athletic director Barry Alvarez said on his monthly radio show that the financial burden of the extra scholarships led to this decision.
For example, if a team has already planned its full scholarship distribution for the following season, the school would not be able to provide the same amount of financial aid for returning seniors – or someone else on the team.
Penn State has allowed its spring sports seniors to return for an extra year of eligibility, but it is unclear if those seniors would receive the same financial aid as prior – according to StateCollege.com’s Ben Jones.
A few All-American men’s lacrosse players have already announced plans to return to Penn State for another year of eligibility.
Wisconsin has 10 spring sports: softball, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s rowing and women’s lightweight rowing.
The Ivy League has denied its spring sports seniors from taking an extra year of eligibility across the entire league.