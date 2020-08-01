Winston Eubanks keeps his family and village on the forefront of his journey to the NFL

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Earlier in the month of July, Winston Eubanks decided to forgo his final year at Shippensburg University, and enter the NCAA Transfer portal for his next step on his journey.

His journey has one goal in mind, to reach and play for the NFL, and Winston has been making plans and getting ready to make that jump, whenever he can.

His parents, Aisha & Winston Eubanks, are a big part of his reason as to why he is training to play at the highest stage. Winston says, “Me, I’ve been the type of guy that’s always loved the challenge so if that percent of making it to the NFL is like 1%, i’m going to take it; just because you know why not? Everyone is telling me that its damn near impossible to make it happen, and that’s just my mindset. My “why” is my family, they’ve always supported me since day one, and you know I wouldn’t be here without them so my family definitely pushes me every day, my teammates. My “why” comes from my village and to push myself to that degree.