Williamsport’s Jonathan Kline scores lone goal in win over South Hagerstown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt shook his head and blamed himself. The answers aren't coming easy right now.

After a third consecutive anemic offensive showing led to an 8-1 blowout loss to the Washington Nationals in Game 3 Monday night, the St. Louis Cardinals are staring down a 3-0 deficit in the NL Championship Series and are one loss from being swept in the best-of-seven playoff.