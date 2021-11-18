Williamsport Volleyball Defeats Mountain Ridge to win Class 1A State Title; Extends Program’s State Record to 16 Championships

BEL AIR, Md. – Williamsport volleyball defeated Mountain Ridge in straight sets on Thursday in the Class 1A title game, extending the program’s state record to 16 championships.

“This has been one of the biggest dreams of mine,” said junior Everly Harsh. “I remember in 8th grade I came to watch one of these and I was just like ‘I want to be out there so bad right now.”

The Wildcats won in straight sets 25-3, 25-7, 25-8.

For Karen Hampton, this is her third state title as head coach after leading the Wildcats to titles back in 2016 and 2018.

“It feels really great,” said Hampton. “Very early on the team set goals that they wanted and milestones that we needed to get to to get to this place, so to see them be able to accomplish that in this space at this time is really awesome.”