Williamsport volleyball advance to the 1A State finals

BEL AIR, Md. (WDVM) – Despite a second set scare, the Williamsport Wildcats picked up the 3-0 win over South Carroll, and advance to the 1A State Final on Thursday.

In the first set, the Wildcats burst out into a commanding lead, winning their first game against South Carroll 25-9.

The second set spelled more trouble for the Wildcats, as the Cavaliers made some key changes to their lineup, including bringing in middle blocker Ava Fogle, whose height presented a challenge for Williamsport. Despite trailing by as many as three, and having the game tied at 18 at one point, the Wildcats persevered, thanks to the effort of their seniors, Reagan Morris, and Mackenzie Pryor.

In the third set, Williamsport came out in their best form, focusing on hitting to their spots more than hitting to the other team, and taking it in commanding fashion.

This is Williamsport’s first trip back to the state finals since 2018.

“These girls are very driven, and very determined.” said Head Coach Karen Moyer, “They play well together, they’re committed to their goals, that have been early in the season. And there have been a lot of growth as a team collectively. So, I don’t think it’s just coming home, I think there is excitement about being here, and the opportunity.”