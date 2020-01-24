Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
National
Black History Month
Elections
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Man charged with assault and battery towards police officer
Project Connect provides free resources for Winchester community
FCHD releases 2nd quarter Alcohol and Tobacco Merchant Sales compliance checks
DNA evidence links suspect to an armed robbery in Germantown
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Home for the Holidays
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
The Mel Robbins Show
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Auto Reviews
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Watch ‘n’ Win Sweepstakes
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Williamsport holds on to beat Walkersville
Sports
Posted:
Jan 23, 2020 / 11:27 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 23, 2020 / 11:27 PM EST
WALKERSVILLE, Md.
Final: Williamsport 66, Walkersville 59
Trending Stories
Weather
Man accused of robbing 7-Eleven store at gunpoint
Fairfax County is a decade closer to transforming Tysons into a mixed-use destination
Ask The Pros
Hagerstown man is being charged after being accused of firing a crossbow at a woman
Tweets by WDVMTV