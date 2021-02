MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat got their most significant win of the season and took down the team with the NBA’s best record in the process.

Butler scored a season-high 33 points, reserve Goran Dragic tied his season-best with 26 and the Heat held on to beat Utah 124-116 on Friday night — handing the Jazz (26-7) just their third loss in their last 25 games.