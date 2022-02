WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) – The Williamsport Wildcats put on a show at home, winning 60-40 against the Smithsburg Leopards.

Senior Jevon Yarborough and freshman Ceonta Wilmore posted double-doubles for the Wildcats. Yarborough had a 13 point, 17 rebound performance, and Wilmore had a 16 point, 10 rebound performance.