Wheaton girls soccer shuts out Northwood 2-0 to remain undefeated

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – The Wheaton girls soccer team defeated Northwood 2-0 on Tuesday night, as families of players watched.

Tuesday, April 6, was the first day fans were allowed back in the stands at Montgomery County high school games since before the pandemic shut everything down. Each student athlete, home and away, is permitted two guests.

Freshman Lilian Thompson scored in the first half, giving the Knights a 1-0 lead. Wheaton added to that in the second half.

Wheaton improves to 3-0 on the season, while Northwood drops to 1-1.

Wheaton will host Seneca Valley on Friday, while Northwood will host Paint Branch on Friday.