“..What a blessing it is to be together.” Washington Patriots gearing up for a special football season

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Washington Patriots football team will enter the 2020 season with 17 returning starters in their program.

“Well we stressed on a daily basis what a blessing it is to be together.” said Head Coach Glen Simpson.

For the players, that blessing translates to an offense, and defense, that the Patriots will not have to learn, but rather relearn.

“One big advantage that we have is that we have 17 returning starters this year. So instead of it being like you have to learn a new offense, its more so jumping right back into it and extending on what we learned last year.” said senior quarterback Frankie Amore.

“It makes things a lot easier for the coaches and the players cause its just reteaching things all over again but adding more to offense and defense.” said senior defensive end Fleetwood White.

Even though the team returns a lot of talent from last season, the fans won’t be returning to the stands. However, for Coach Simpson, that won’t be an issue.

“We have preached brotherhood – so as much as we would like to play for our parents and so forth; we’ve got brothers on the field with us and on the sidelines. So we are very much in tune with this idea that we got somebody to play for.” said Glen Simpson.