“We’ve tried to prepare ourselves for this to happen;” Mount’s Dan Engelstad reacts to program pause.

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team has paused activities due to positive tests within the program.

“There was an obvious let down for everybody. We really liked the momentum that we have right now as a program,” said Mount men’s basketball head coach, Dan Engelstad.

The Mountaineers were coming off of a big win over NEC opponent, St. Francis, and were preparing for a Friday home game against UMBC, that had to be cancelled.

“We probably had one of the best practices and weeks of preparation, getting ready for UMBC, that we’ve had since I’ve been here. Guys were locked in, excited to play a really good opponent, so there is an obvious let down,” reiterated Engelstad.

Team activities will remain paused for the next seven days, barring any further positives tests.

“We tried to prepare ourselves for this to happen. We’ve talked a lot about being flexible during these times and being as comfortable as we can with being uncomfortable.”