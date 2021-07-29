“We’ve got to continue to be on that upward progression”: Ryan Fitzpatrick talks building trust, confidence with offense

RICHMOND, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team was back on the field for day two of training camp.

During the offseason, the team acquired Ryan Fitzpatrick to help with the QB room. As we inch closer to the regular season, the first goal for Fitzpatrick has been to build trust and confidence with his teammates.

This isn’t something new for Fitzpatrick to have to do. Going into his 17th season, the QB will be on his 9th different team. But it still takes time to form those bonds with the offense.

“We basically established our baseline,” said Fitzpatrick. “In terms of the knowledge we have right now, now we just need to continue to build upon that. Things always change too and guys change a little bit when you get to the games. That’s what training camp is for. It will be a progression for us and we will have a day or two where maybe it’s not so good, but we’ve got to continue to be on that upward progression.”