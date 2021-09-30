“We’ve got our hands full.” Lancers expecting a tough challenge against Middletown

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – Coming off a 54-53 win over the Oakdale Bears last week, the Linganore Lancers (4-0) are preparing for yet another test along the Frederick County gauntlet, as they host the Middletown Knights (3-1) this Friday night.

For Linganore, Head Coach Rick Conner said that while he was happy with the win last week, it doesn’t erase the fact that his team gave up 53 points, and will have to work on some things to improve defensively.

“We gotta run the ball a little better, we gotta work like crazy to defend the ball better while it’s in the air.” said Rick Conner, “For the most part, we really had one real break down coverage-wise, so we have been working on that. The good thing about a game like that, is that it shows the things you have to work at, it really does.”

“We learned a lot about some broken coverage on defense, and just – we just gotta pick up some more blocks and tackles after they catch the ball.” said senior Jacob McEntire

The Knights are coming off a 33-7 win over Boonsboro, looking to carry that momentum into Week 5. They’ve only been held to 19 points in the past, with a loss to Oakdale, and will look to avoid that low point total against the Lancers.

“The programs go at it every year, and its just a hard game every time. We hit hard, play well, just gotta go out there and do it.” said senior Zane Bailey.

“They come off the ball, they’ve been doing that for 36 years.” said Rick Conner. “I mean they break the huddle, run, sprint up there, and small things you notice about their team. Middletown is tough, physical, and shows up every year, so we’ve got our hands full.”