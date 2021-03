ST. LOUIS,Β Mo. (WDVM) - North Hagerstown's, Aaron Brooks, who is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament at 184 pounds, advanced to the NCAA Finals Friday night defeating the No. 4 seed, Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa in the semifinals.

Using a fast low single, Brooks took down Keckeisen for an early 2-1 lead at the 1:49 mark, which would be the lone score of the opening period.