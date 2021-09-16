Westfield football gets set for tough matchup vs. South County

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — Westfield football is coming off a thriller of a win in overtime over George Marshall. This week, the competition gets that much tougher.

The Bulldogs will take on a South County team that knows a thing or two about winning. The Stallions have been in the state finals that past two seasons, and are looking like another competitor to make it back a third straight season.

For Westfield, the team looks to build off the momentum from last week’s exciting win.

“Everybody knows it was a hard fought game, and we were just happy to come out on top,” said senior tight end Harrison Saint Germain. “But, at the end of the day, we have to come out and work every single day to get better.”

Head coach Kyle Simmons was happy about the outcome, but still believes there is a lot of work to do.

“It’s really just about us getting better at this point,” said Simmons. “I mean, certainly we want to win the ball game, but I want to see us play better and have fewer mistakes.”

It will be the first time since the 2019 Class 6 State Semifinals that Westfield and South County will take the field against each other. The Stallions won that matchup, but the players at Westfield are ready to make it their turn to get the win.

“It was a hard loss,” said senior linebacker J.T. Yao Kouame. “I remember seeing the seniors all crushed from losing that game. I guess it’s just our turn to turn up, listen to our coaches, and do our best to win.”