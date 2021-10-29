Westfield drummer Kenzie Conner goes viral on TikTok

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — Senior drummer Kenzie Conner woke up Saturday morning to find out that a video of her from Friday nights band performance went viral on TikTok.

It wasn’t just a normal video, however. Kenzie was in a gyroscope, drumming, while being spun around.

“When we first got it, it was the night of our football game,” said Conner. “So, I was doing my show, then coming back getting into this thing, getting it balanced with the equilibrium. Once we got padding in, it became super easy and I just did it every day.”

In just a few weeks, Kenzie mastered drumming while spinning. The TikTok video has over 10 million views, and counting, and has also received attention on a national level.

“I had literally no idea that it was going to blow up this big,” said Alan Johnson, Director of Bands at Westfield High School. “A lot of times, especially at a football game, you think of band as in the background of what’s going on. People are here to see a football game and all of that, but it’s kind of great to see the marching band be in the front, in the foreground.”

So the next time you head out to a Westfield football game, you might want to stick around for the halftime show. You never know what surprises there could be next!