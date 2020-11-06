West Virginia State Supreme Court says high school soccer tournament will play

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) – The state Supreme Court ruled to allow high school soccer teams, at the AAA level, to compete in the state championship this weekend.

According to the court order, this would vacate the Berkeley County Circuit court order that initially prohibited the state tournament from taking place.

Minutes after the order came down, teams that had already traveled to Beckley were able to warm up on the pitch. One of the teams involved, are the Jefferson High boys soccer team.

Jefferson boys on the field after just learning their game will be played today.

“A lot happier than we were 15 minutes ago,” one coach said. #wvprepsoccer @12SportsZone @WDVMSports pic.twitter.com/OQ0JDnPykx — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) November 6, 2020 From Nexstar’s sister station, WBOY-TV’s Ryan Decker

The original petitioner for the lawsuit against the WVSSAC, Emily Beck, had until 9:00 AM on Friday to respond to the state’s Supreme Court of Appeals.

Originally, Judge Steven Redding, of the Berkeley County Circuit Court, had ruled that high school soccer players in West Virginia were being denied equal protection under the law by the WVSSAC, and their use of the state’s Department of Education COVID-19 color coded map.

Berkeley County schools were not allowed to compete in the state tournament, because of their “orange” color status on the map. Teams in the “orange”, or “red” colors would not be allowed to participate in games and tournaments.

Following Judge Redding’s ruling, the Secondary Schools Activities Commission filed a petition to the state Supreme Court, to overturn this decision. They were represented by Bill Wooton, a former legislator who won election to the Supreme Court last spring.

Lawyers from counties with teams that would be affected by a delay in the tournament had filed motions to intervene. At 9:20AM on Friday morning, the order from the state Supreme Court was sent to reporters.

“It is ORDERED that the temporary restraining order against the WVSSAC entered on November 5, 2020 in the Circuit Court of Berkeley County, No. CC-02-2020-P-337, shall be and it hereby is vacated”