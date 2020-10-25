Winston Wright: “We’re on to the next game” after Texas Tech loss

The WVU Mountaineers are on the road to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Before kickoff at 5:30 p.m. ET, tune in for another episode of Mountaineer GameDay. Hosts Nick Farrell, Amanda Mazey, Anjelica Trinone, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers from Morgantown, before kickoff in Lubbock.

Nick and Amanda welcome you into the Mountaineer GameDay studios in Morgantown with a look back at WVU’s win last week over Kansas. They will also look back on Texas Tech’s loss two weeks ago against Iowa State. Anjelica joins live from Lubbock to preview her discussions with the head coach of the Mountaineers Neal Brown in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. Nick and Amanda will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer to talk personnel for the Mountaineers and Red Raiders. They will also take a look at the current Big 12 standings. WBOY Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff will also provide a weather update in the Encova Insurance Weather Report: