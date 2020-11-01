West Virginia state cross country championship continues as scheduled

ONA, WV (WOWK) – This year, the pandemic has put a strain on high school athletics, even forcing several sports to cancel their entire seasons. However, the annual West Virginia state cross country meet was not one of those.

At Cabell-Midland High School, teams from all over the state came out to compete for the title of “state champion.”

With the pandemic continuing to plague the nation, athletes, coaches, and parents were all worried student-athletes wouldn’t be allowed to compete. Parent David Rowan says he “was really surprised they were still going to have it.”

Cabell-Midland cross country coach and athletic director Chris Parsons says he was also worried the students wouldn’t be able to compete.

If you were to ask me back in June if we would be here at this time I would have said, ‘With this terrible virus and the pandemic…’ I said, ‘Our chances would be slim to none.’ Chris Parsons, Cabell-Midland cross country coach and athletic director



Teams from all over the state competed in this year’s cross country state championship for a chance to take home the title. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The state championship continued as planned with only a few changes to comply with CDC safety guidelines. Parsons says this event was made possible with the cooperation of everyone inside the stadium.

Families and other spectators were asked to remain 6-feet apart at all times and to wear face masks in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19.

For many, having the chance to compete in the state championship is a huge accomplishment.

Hannah Rowan is only a freshman at Lincoln High School and was one of the few runners from her team who qualified to compete. She says to be given this opportunity, in light of the pandemic, means her hard work wouldn’t go to waste.

It feels great, I never thought I’d come this far. Hannah Rowan, Lincoln High School cross country runner

Parsons says while this year’s meet looks a little bit different, the competition remained the same. He says “it’s all about the kids being able to compete… it’s satisfying to be able to see them do that.”