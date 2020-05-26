The Greenbrier will host World TeamTennis in 2020

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Sports fans will have an event to attend over the summer in 2020. World TeamTennis (WTT) announced their 45th season will be played at The Greenbrier. According to a release from the organization, this is the first major professional tennis league to resume operations since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“We’re thrilled to welcome World TeamTennis to West Virginia and The Greenbrier,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President, The Greenbrier. “America’s Resort has a rich history with professional tennis, and we’re excited to write another chapter and add to the storied history of World TeamTennis.”

The season will consist of 63 matches over the course of 19 days. It will be held from July 12-30 with the playoffs on Aug. 1 and the finals on Aug. 2.

There will be three matches a day. A regular season match and the finals will be aired on CBS. The CBS Sports Network will carry 13 regular season matches and the semifinals. The matches are scheduled to begin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“All of us at World TeamTennis are extremely grateful to be able to play the 45th World TeamTennis season and present professional tennis to our sports-starved and tennis-starved audiences through our media partners at CBS Sports, ESPN and Tennis Channel,” WTT CEO Carlos Silva said. “The overwhelming feedback from our players is that they want to play WTT and are comfortable in doing so in a safe environment, which is our number one priority. West Virginia has among the nation’s fewest cases of COVID-19 and I’m grateful to The Greenbrier, the city of White Sulphur Springs, and Dr. Jill Justice for being so welcoming and allowing World TeamTennis to play on in 2020.”

FILE – This Sept. 15, 2019, file photo shows The Greenbrier resort nestled in the mountains in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Several NFL teams are eyeing the resort owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as a potential training facility during the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesman for The Greenbrier resort on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 said they’ve been contacted by teams but no one has officially signed on to practice there this year. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

In accordance with the health guidelines for West Virginia, 500 fans will be allowed to attend outdoor matches. The stadium seats 2,500 people.

World TeamTennis will follow the direction of local and state government officials in West Virginia while adhering to all health and safety protocols set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and take every precaution to ensure the safety of its players, coaches and essential staff in executing the operation of its matches. WTT will engage with its teams and league and venue personnel in conducting all necessary testing and screening for COVID-19, as well as outfitting all parties with the personal protective equipment (PPE) necessary to conduct its 2020 season matches while preserving the health and safety of everyone at The Greenbrier over the three-week season.

WTT has nine franchises. Those include the Chicago Smash, New York Empire, Orange County (CA) Breakers, Orlando Storm, Philadelphia Freedoms, San Diego Aviators, Springfield (MO) Lasers, Vegas Rollers and the Washington (D.C.) Kastles.