Shepherd’s Elliott earns PSAC All-Conference honors

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Shepherd University men’s golf senior, Owen Elliott, has been named to the PSAC Men’s Golf All-Conference second team.
Elliott finished second at the PSAC Championships last fall while helping the Rams to a 7th place team finish. He had three other top ten finishes this season, finishing tied for second at the Hal Hansen Invitational, seventh at the Williams CC Collegiate, and ninth at the Glade Springs Invitational.
Selected by the leagues head coaches, this is the third consecutive year that Elliott has received All-Conference honors.
PSAC MEN’S GOLF ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
|Athlete
|Class
|School
|Hometown/Previous School
|Jeremy Eckenrode
|Sr.
|IUP
|Edensburg, Pa. / Central Cambria
|Shaun Fedor
|Fr.
|IUP
|Lancaster, Pa. / Manheim Township
|Ryan Smith**
|Sr.
|Cal U
|Hamburg, Pa. / Hamburg
|Matt Spak
|Sr.
|Millersville
|Cary, N.C. / Green Hope
|Chris Warner*
|Jr.
|West Chester
|Medford, N.J. / Shawnee
SECOND TEAM
|Athlete
|Class
|School
|Hometown/Previous School
|Connor Bennink
|Fr.
|Gannon
|West Chester, Pa. / Unionville
|Jackson Buccigross^
|So.
|IUP
|South Windsor, Ct. / South Windsor
|Owen Elliott
|Sr.
|Shepherd
|Hedgesville, W.Va. / Hedgesville
|Mitch Faulkner^
|Sr.
|Clarion
|Bradford, Pa. / Bradford
|Ryan Peters
|So.
|Mercyhurst
|Saegertown, Pa. / Saegertown
Athlete of the Year: Shaun Fedor, IUP
Freshman of the Year: Shaun Fedor, IUP
Coach of the Year: Dan Braun, IUP
*Indicates previous All-PSAC First Team selection
^Indicates previous All-PSAC Second Team Selection