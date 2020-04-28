Shepherd’s Elliott earns PSAC All-Conference honors

Courtesy: Shepherd University Athletics

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Shepherd University men’s golf senior, Owen Elliott, has been named to the PSAC Men’s Golf All-Conference second team.

Elliott finished second at the PSAC Championships last fall while helping the Rams to a 7th place team finish. He had three other top ten finishes this season, finishing tied for second at the Hal Hansen Invitational, seventh at the Williams CC Collegiate, and ninth at the Glade Springs Invitational.

Selected by the leagues head coaches, this is the third consecutive year that Elliott has received All-Conference honors.

PSAC MEN’S GOLF ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

AthleteClassSchoolHometown/Previous School
Jeremy EckenrodeSr.IUPEdensburg, Pa. / Central Cambria
Shaun FedorFr.IUPLancaster, Pa. / Manheim Township
Ryan Smith**Sr.Cal UHamburg, Pa. / Hamburg
Matt SpakSr.MillersvilleCary, N.C. / Green Hope
Chris Warner*Jr.West ChesterMedford, N.J. / Shawnee

SECOND TEAM

AthleteClassSchoolHometown/Previous School
Connor BenninkFr.GannonWest Chester, Pa. / Unionville
Jackson Buccigross^So.IUPSouth Windsor, Ct. / South Windsor
Owen ElliottSr.ShepherdHedgesville, W.Va. / Hedgesville
Mitch Faulkner^Sr.ClarionBradford, Pa. / Bradford
Ryan PetersSo.MercyhurstSaegertown, Pa. / Saegertown

Athlete of the Year: Shaun Fedor, IUP

Freshman of the Year: Shaun Fedor, IUP

Coach of the Year: Dan Braun, IUP

*Indicates previous All-PSAC First Team selection

^Indicates previous All-PSAC Second Team Selection

