Shepherd’s Elliott earns PSAC All-Conference honors

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Shepherd University men’s golf senior, Owen Elliott, has been named to the PSAC Men’s Golf All-Conference second team.

Elliott finished second at the PSAC Championships last fall while helping the Rams to a 7th place team finish. He had three other top ten finishes this season, finishing tied for second at the Hal Hansen Invitational, seventh at the Williams CC Collegiate, and ninth at the Glade Springs Invitational.

Selected by the leagues head coaches, this is the third consecutive year that Elliott has received All-Conference honors.

PSAC MEN’S GOLF ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Athlete Class School Hometown/Previous School Jeremy Eckenrode Sr. IUP Edensburg, Pa. / Central Cambria Shaun Fedor Fr. IUP Lancaster, Pa. / Manheim Township Ryan Smith** Sr. Cal U Hamburg, Pa. / Hamburg Matt Spak Sr. Millersville Cary, N.C. / Green Hope Chris Warner* Jr. West Chester Medford, N.J. / Shawnee

SECOND TEAM

Athlete Class School Hometown/Previous School Connor Bennink Fr. Gannon West Chester, Pa. / Unionville Jackson Buccigross^ So. IUP South Windsor, Ct. / South Windsor Owen Elliott Sr. Shepherd Hedgesville, W.Va. / Hedgesville Mitch Faulkner^ Sr. Clarion Bradford, Pa. / Bradford Ryan Peters So. Mercyhurst Saegertown, Pa. / Saegertown

Athlete of the Year: Shaun Fedor, IUP

Freshman of the Year: Shaun Fedor, IUP

Coach of the Year: Dan Braun, IUP

*Indicates previous All-PSAC First Team selection

^Indicates previous All-PSAC Second Team Selection