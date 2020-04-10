Shepherd University to add women’s golf for the 2020-21 year

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Shepherd University Athletics announced in a press release that they will be adding women’s golf for the 2020-21 year.

Chuck Ingram is the current head coach of the Shepherd men’s golf team and will assume the head coaching position of the women’s team as well.

In the press release sent last week, Shepherd Vice President for Athletics, Chauncey Winbush, said “The addition of women’s golf at Shepherd University allows us to continue with our goal to enhance our sport sponsorship,” and that “Coach Ingram has done an outstanding job with our men’s program and I believe he will quickly elevate our women’s team to be one of the top programs in the PSAC.”

Last fall, the Shepherd men’s team finished 7th at the PSAC Championship in Hershey, PA, and senior Owen Elliot placed second in a three-way playoff for the individual title.

According to Shepherd Athletic’s website, Ingram is a graduate of Boonsboro High School and helped with the basketball team there from 1988-2000.

Prior to assuming the men’s golf head coaching position in January of 2018, Ingram was an assistant coach for the Ram’s men’s basketball team from 2008-12. Prior to that, he held positions at golf courses around the area including Anderson Creek Golf Course and Cress Creek Country Club.

One of the top amateur golfers in West Virginia, Ingram placed 11th at the 2017 West Virginia Senior Open.

The addition of women’s golf will total 15 varsity sports now to be offered at Shepherd.