Shepherd Football Ranked Eighth Among 2010-19 D2Football.com Top Ten Programs

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Shepherd University football program has been ranked 8th out of the Top 10 Programs over the past decade by D2Football.com.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized on a national level,” said current Shepherd football head coach Ernie McCook through a text message. “It’s the product of the hard work of our players, coaches, support staff, and the administration of Shepherd University.”

Ram Stadium, 2015 – Shepherd OLB Jaylen Johnson and defensive coordinator Josh Kline celebrate after the Rams defeated Grand Valley State 34-32 to advance to the NCAA Championship game for the first time in school history. (Shepherd University Athletics)

From 2010-19 the Rams were 101-19 (.842) overall, which included four undefeated regular seasons, six conference titles and seven NCAA II playoff appearances.

The Rams also won three Super Region One titles and made an appearance in the national championship game.

“We have some of the best fans in small college football who deserve a program that competes on the highest level.”

Shepherd Football alum, Billy Brown, who played for the Rams from 2012-2016 was also named to D2 Football’s All-Decade First team.

The high of standard of success has surely been set for Shepherd football over the past decade, a winning culture that McCook summed up in one final sentiment, “It’s great to be a Shepherd Ram.”

2010-19 D2Football.com Top Ten Programs

1. Northwest Missouri

2. Valdosta State

3. Minnesota State

4. CSU-Pueblo

5. Minnesota-Duluth

6. Ferris State

7. North Alabama

8. Shepherd

9. West Florida

10. Texas A&M-Commerce

Shepherd Football by the Decade

Years Overall Record Conference Record Conference Titles Undefeated Reg. Seasons

1920-29 32-35-4 (.479) 0-12-0 (.000)

1930-39 22-41-7 (.364) 5-22-4 (.226)

1950-59 45-31-5 (.586) 26-12-2 (.675) One One

1960-69 38-42-3 (.476) 8-24-3 (.271)

1970-79 66-37-2 (.638) 42-24-2 (.632) One

1980-89 63-37-2 (.627) 56-19-1 (.743) Four

1990-99 72-33-1 (.684) 54-11-1 (.826) Six

2000-09 76-30-0 (.717) 65-18-0 (.783) Four Two

2010-19 101-19-0 (.842) 80-10-0 (.889) Six Three