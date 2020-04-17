Shepherd Football Ranked Eighth Among 2010-19 D2Football.com Top Ten Programs

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Shepherd University football program has been ranked 8th out of the Top 10 Programs over the past decade by D2Football.com.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized on a national level,” said current Shepherd football head coach Ernie McCook through a text message. “It’s the product of the hard work of our players, coaches, support staff, and the administration of Shepherd University.”
From 2010-19 the Rams were 101-19 (.842) overall, which included four undefeated regular seasons, six conference titles and seven NCAA II playoff appearances.
The Rams also won three Super Region One titles and made an appearance in the national championship game.
“We have some of the best fans in small college football who deserve a program that competes on the highest level.”
Shepherd Football alum, Billy Brown, who played for the Rams from 2012-2016 was also named to D2 Football’s All-Decade First team.
The high of standard of success has surely been set for Shepherd football over the past decade, a winning culture that McCook summed up in one final sentiment, “It’s great to be a Shepherd Ram.”
2010-19 D2Football.com Top Ten Programs
1. Northwest Missouri
2. Valdosta State
3. Minnesota State
4. CSU-Pueblo
5. Minnesota-Duluth
6. Ferris State
7. North Alabama
8. Shepherd
9. West Florida
10. Texas A&M-Commerce
Shepherd Football by the Decade
Years Overall Record Conference Record Conference Titles Undefeated Reg. Seasons
1920-29 32-35-4 (.479) 0-12-0 (.000)
1930-39 22-41-7 (.364) 5-22-4 (.226)
1950-59 45-31-5 (.586) 26-12-2 (.675) One One
1960-69 38-42-3 (.476) 8-24-3 (.271)
1970-79 66-37-2 (.638) 42-24-2 (.632) One
1980-89 63-37-2 (.627) 56-19-1 (.743) Four
1990-99 72-33-1 (.684) 54-11-1 (.826) Six
2000-09 76-30-0 (.717) 65-18-0 (.783) Four Two
2010-19 101-19-0 (.842) 80-10-0 (.889) Six Three
