Countdown to Kickoff: Musselman Applemen

INWOOD, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Musselman Applemen will take the field this season, with an older, but inexperienced team.

The program graduated 11 offensive starters from last season, and 8 defensive starters; leaving space wide open for many players to step into new roles, that they have no experience in.

“You know there’s a lot of guys coming back that are going to be first time starters.” said Head Coach Brian Thomas, “We tell the players a lot, everybody should kind of have a chip on their shoulder, and everybody should be out with kind of something to prove this year.”

The Applemen will open their season at home; against the Spring Mills Cardinals.