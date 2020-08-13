Mountain East Conference postpones fall sports to Spring 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State and the University of Charleston’s football teams won’t be taking on the gridiron any time this fall.

Neither will women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, or men’s and women’s cross country as the Mountain East Conference announced all fall sports activity has been pushed to the spring semester.

This comes a week after NCAA Division II made the decision to cancel championships for fall sports this year.

The Mountain East Conference Board of Directors announced several other decisions on Thursday.

The board approved a reduced schedule model for fall sports that will be played this spring, including a conference championship, and the agreement that participants won’t exhaust a year of eligibility utilizing the legislative relief provided to NCAA Division II institutions for the 2020-21 season.

Additionally, the board approved several other recommendations from the league’s Committee of Athletics Administrators:

• Suspend competition for winter sports until no earlier than Nov. 1, 2020.

• Suspend all competition in all sports indefinitely, with MEC board review by no later than Oct. 15, 2020.

• Suspend the indoor track and field championship for the 2020-21 season.

• All countable athletically-related activities excluding the restrictions regarding outside competition, for all conference sports are permissible as allowed under NCAA rules and Board of Governors requirements at the discretion of each member institution.