West Virginia University wrestling coach Tim Flynn has announced the signing of Sam Hillegas to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year.

Hillegas, projected to wrestle at 149 pounds, makes his way to WVU with three years of eligibility remaining after recording a 10-7 record at 141 pounds in two years at Virginia Tech.

“We needed some more good, lower middleweights, and I think we got that,” Flynn said. “Sam is an experienced guy who we recruited out of high school. We liked him then and we like him now, so we’re really excited and think he can compete at the highest level.”

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native competed at four different weight classes (113, 126, 132, and 138) for North Hills High School under WVU Sports Hall of Famer and three-time wrestling All-American Vertus Jones.

There, Hillegas compiled a 157-5 overall record along with a pair of Pennsylvania State Championships as a freshman and sophomore, while adding top-three finishes to conclude his junior (third) and senior (second) seasons. The two-time PIAA Champion also won the Powerade Wrestling Tournament twice.

Hillegas joins incoming freshmen Brody Conley and Ian Bush, as well as Pitt transfer Austin Cooley, who signed with the Mountaineers in January, as part of Flynn’s 2022 recruiting class.

“Sam wants to be here and help our team. He wants to see West Virginia succeed and be a part of that,” Flynn concluded.