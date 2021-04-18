Cunningham, (6) Calhoun County erase big first-half deficit to upend (1) Gilmer County girls in sectional title game

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Saturday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 2 title game was a tale of two halves, if not a tale of three quarters.

No. 1 Gilmer County held a lead of more than 20 points in the first quarter.

Calhoun began chipping away at that lead in the second, but Gilmer still led by 15 heading into halftime.

Savannah Cunningham came alive after the intermission.

Cunningham scored 14 points in the third quarter, and 17 points in the final period to tally 31 points in the second half.

The junior did it all for the Red Devils, scoring, collecting steals, dishing assists and being a thorn in the side of Amy Champan’s team, which couldn’t find its footing in the second half.

Despite leading by nearly two dozen points early on, Cunningham’s big second-half performance upended the Titans, and handed the top-ranked team in Single-A an eleven points loss, 73-62.

Gilmer County was held to just 10 points in the fourth quarter as a team.

Calhoun County tallied 47 points as a team after halftime, with 31 of those belonging to Cunningham.

Trinity Bancroft, who scored 18 points in the first half for the Titans, finished with a team-high 20. Carrah Ferguson added 14 points, Taylor McHenry added 11 and Malaysia Morgan scored 10 points in a double-double performance.

Things don’t get any easier for Gilmer County, which will head to No. 3 Tug Valley in the Regional round of the playoffs. The loss meant having to go on the road for that win-or-go-home game instead of hosting it in Glenville.