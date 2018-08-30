Bagent ready to lead Shepherd as starting quarterback
Football Preview
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. - Freshman Tyson Bagent has been the named starting quarterback for Shepherd ahead of the Rams Week 1 matchup with the Notre Dame. The Martinsburg grad hopes to carry his winning ways to the next level.
