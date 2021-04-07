“..We’re trying to build young men here..” Tuscarora football build on momentum ahead of next challenge

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Tuscarora Titans football team have just picked up their first win last Friday, a 28-21 battle over reigning 1A State Champs, the Catoctin Cougars. Their next challenge sees them pitted against the Brunswick Railroaders.

“They’re big up front.” said Head Coach Curtiss Belcher Jr., “And they do a great job of getting the ball into multiple hands. Multiple running backs, and their quarterback is a very good runner. Their offensive line does a great job pulling defensively. They do a great job with their big guys up front, letting their skilled guys come in and group tackle. Very well coached.”

Curtiss Belcher Jr. is leading this team right now, in his first year as Head Coach for the Titans. His goal, while obviously to win games, also focuses on the players that are in his program.

“We’re trying to build young men here. And we have a truncated season, this is my first season obviously as the head football coach but I’m also the lacrosse coach here. So I already have a pre existing relationship with a lot of these young men. So them feeling the confidence and seeing their growth, is why we’re here.” said Coach Belcher.

““We’ve had to install all new offense, all new defense, kind of taking a new philosophy with our new head coach and we’ve loved it. We’ve continued to buy in and get better every week.” said junior Brian Jester.

And this level of growth, has the team excited as well about what may be to come in the future.

““Yeah I’m actually excited to see what we do next year cause I know we have a lot of sophomores and a few freshman on varsity. I’m very interested to see how they’re going to develop next year or two.” said junior quarterback Andrew Cramer.