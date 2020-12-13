“We’re playing with confidence”: Washington Football building confidence heading into the final stretch of the regular season

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — On Sunday, the Washington Football Team looks to keep on rolling as they are on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

The team is riding a three game winning streak and is fresh off of beating the recently unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Now its the home stretch for Washington. Only four games remain on the schedule and every game is important. The team currently has the same record as the New York Giants at the top of the NFC East division, however, due to the Giants beating them twice this year, Washington needs to win more games than New York down the stretch.

It’s not impossible for Washington, but the team has to continue what they are doing and not get overconfident in themselves.

““I do feel we’re playing with confidence,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “One of the things you try to fight against is being overconfident. Sometimes if you get it right and they’re playing really well, they’ll win a lot of games. On the inverse if they’re overconfident and don’t show up with the right attitude, then it goes the other way.”

After this week’s matchup with the 49ers, Washington will be at home against the Seahawks and Panthers before finishing the season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.