“We’re looking to build a winning, sustainable culture”: Ron Rivera talks long term with his plans for Washington Football

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — This offseason is a big one for the Washington Football Team.

Fresh off of an NFC East title season in Ron Rivera’s first year at head coach, the team looks to keep the momentum going.

The team has many shoes to fill, but the biggest one is the QB position. With Alex Smith being gone, Washington has been looking at all options as to who will be the next starting quarterback.

Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen are on the roster as of now, but there is still speculation that Washington will bring a QB in to be the starter. However, Rivera wants to make sure this is done right. That means looking at the long term goal, not the short term.

“We’re looking to build a winning, sustainable culture,” said Rivera. “We want to put the football team together the right way. A lot of good things happened last year. But, at the same time, just because of that, I really don’t think you throw the plan away. I think what you do is you continue to put the pieces of the puzzle in place, and hopefully build it the right way and put it together the way you need it to be.”