“We’re heading in the right direction”: Ron Rivera pleased with increase in players getting vaccinated

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — On Thursday, the Washington Football Team saw two probable starters return to the practice field at training camp.

Pro Bowl offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, as well as defensive lineman Daron Payne took part in practice after being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It was a positive step in the right direction, as earlier in the week the team had a handful of players out of practice and on that list.

The team took another big step in the right direction, as they passed the 85% threshold for vaccinations. Head Coach Ron Rivera was very pleased with that statistic.

“It’s good,” said Rivera. “Kudos to the players for trying to get as informed and educated on it as much as possible. That’s a good thing. That’s a plus. We’re heading in the right direction. We still have several guys that aren’t and we’ll see, we’ll see what happens, but hopefully we can continue as these guys get more and more comfortable with it.”

Washington will hold Friday’s training camp practice at FedEx Field, where fans will be able to attend and watch practice in it’s entirety.