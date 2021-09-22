“We’re gonna have to execute and earn every yard that we get.” Oakdale prepare for tough Linganore matchup

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Oakdale Bears will face their toughest challenge in the season yet, as they travel to Linganore to take on the Lancers.

This Lancers team have only given up 19 points in their last three games, a sign that Head Coach Kurt Stein points to, when highlighting the tough challenge the Bear’s offense has against Linganore.

“We just gotta make sure we have a balanced attack.” said Head Coach Kurt Stein. “We gotta run, pass, we have to kind of prod things out in the beginning of the game, and see how things look, and how they defend us. Try to take what they give us. At the end of the day they’re going to play good defense, so we’re going to have to make plays. They’re not gonna give us anything, we’re gonna have to execute and earn every yard that we get.”

“We know Linganore is good, but we’re ready for the competition. We’re ready to put the work in, we’ve been putting the work in all week. So, we’re ready for the game.” said senior wide receiver Wyatt Davis.

Defensively, Oakdale will have to prepare for a two-prong offense from Linganore; led by senior quarterback Timmy Conner, and sophomore quarterback Christian Petruzzello. Sophomore running back Ethan Arneson adds another layer of preparation for the Bears.

“Linganore are a spread team. They like to throw the ball around a little bit, they also got a pretty good running back. If we can shut him down, and shut the pass game down, we’ll be good.” said senior Tyler Mackay.

Regardless of the outcome on the field, Coach Stein expects a packed house at Linganore for this game, pointing to the history both teams have against each other, in their rivalry.

“I don’t really have to say a lot this week to get the kids up for it. Both of us are coming off big wins so that is good. Gives it a little extra juice, and electricity to the game, it’s always gonna be a packed house when Oakdale and Linganore play.”