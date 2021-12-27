“We’re better than how we played.” Undefeated Linganore basketball constantly look for improvement

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – The Linganore Lancers have started their season going 6-0, undefeated before the Christmas break, checking off one of their goals the team made before the start of the season.

“Everytime, every game I tell them. We’re better than how we played.” said Head Coach Tim Abercrombie. “It’s weird cause we’ve had a couple of wins where we’ve gone into the locker room and I’m like ‘great win’ but we can improve on this. We can improve on that, because I expect so much out of them.”

Abercrombie is serving his first season as the Lancers’ head coach, but has been around the program for some time, building relationships with his current roster since they were in the 9th grade.

His approach to working with his team follows a formula that focuses on trust, and accountability.

“Being tough, being unselfish, and shooting the ball.” said Abercrombie. “We always preach that, we have shooters. All the guys we put in can shoot threes. Which in high school basketball nowadays you don’t get a lot of that.”

In their most recent win against Frederick, the Lancers accrued a team high 24 assists, that contributed to the dominant win. Great ball movement, paired with great scoring, comes naturally for the seniors on the team, who have been playing together for some time.

“We’ve always tried to make sure everybody always gets the ball.” said senior guard Mason Porter. “And we’re really enforcing everybody can swing the ball and everybody can pass up good shots for great shots.”

“He really gave us the keys to the game, and freedom to allow us to play game in, game out like the way we do. Pushing the ball, in and out threes, stuff like that.” said senior guard Timmy Conner.

Abercrombie says his job as head coach, especially in his first season, has been made easier thanks to the collective experience of his seniors. Before the season, the team highlighted three main goals; going undefeated before Christmas, winning the Governor’s Challenge, and going undefeated through the regular season.

“Undefeated season is very hard to get. I’m sure we’ll take a bump here and there. But after I’ve seen these last six games, anything is possible for our team.” said Abercrombie.

The Lancers are back in action on Tuesday, at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.