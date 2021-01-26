“..We’re able to give a sample..” Frederick High, and other FCPS schools return with the start of winter sports practice

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Frederick County Public Schools’ winter sports season officially began on Tuesday, when teams were finally able to start practicing, ahead of the upcoming, shortened winter sports season.

Teams will only have one week of practice, before they enter two weeks of competition, starting February 1st.

“Honestly, we weren’t really sure we’d be coming back when they paused it just before the new year.” said Tony Murray, Head Coach of the Frederick Cadets girls’ basketball team. “So to come back now and give us six games, while its not ideal, they are games, and an opportunity for the girls to display all the hard work they put in to be ready.”

According to Coach Murray, the team has been able to find ways to train on their own; whether its with the help of friends, AAU coaches, or through home facilities, each of the Cadets have managed to stay ready for the upcoming year.

“The process was definitely a little difficult, cause you always just had to stay on your toes, you never knew when they were going to say go or stop.” said Raynah Young, Frederick girls basketball senior guard. “But honestly, as long as I just kept playing, I knew I’d be fine.”

This Frederick Cadets’ team only have two seniors, both Raynah Young, and Rose Bubakar. Rose recently committed to Brigham Young University (BYU), has pretty simple expectations of herself through this season; despite only having two weeks of competition.

“My expectation is to be the best Rose I can be, and lead my team for another championship.” said Rose Bubakar.

The expectation among all of the players, and coaches involved in simple. Go 6-0. Go undefeated. And that’s the standard set by the Frederick Cadets’ program since before Head Coach Tony Murray’s time.

“Myself, and my staff are ready to give a little bit of a taste of what is to come from Frederick girls basketball.” said Coach Murray, “We’re not reinventing, the coaches before us, both regimes before us, laid the groundwork for what this program means, with success it’s had over the county, the respect everyone has for the program, so we came on with the mindset that this was a continuation by putting our spin on it.”