“We will line up the guys we have”: Washington football team up to 21 players on Reserve/COVID-19 list

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The numbers keep getting worse for the Washington Football Team, as they are now up to 21 players that are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

We have made multiple roster moves:

Placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

-S Kam Curl

-C Keith Ismael

-C Tyler Larsen



-Signed DT Akeem Spence — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 16, 2021

This afternoon, Washington added three more players to the list, bringing the total to 21. Safety Kam Curl, Center Keith Ismael, and Center Tyler Larson were the three added.

On Sunday, Washington travels to take on division rival Philadelphia in what is a very key game. The team currently sits in the last Wild Card spot in playoffs, but with a handful of teams right behind them with the same record of 6-7, one of them being the Eagles.

What was already going to be a difficult game on the road in Philly, became even harder. For Washington, they will have to rely on the next man up to take care of business.

“The first thing we got to do is try and understand who it is we got, and then you got to put in a game plan that fits their skills,” said offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

“We will line up the guys we have and be ready to go,” said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. “We’re working at it, trying to make sure that we are prepared to do our job and help our football team find a way to win the game.”