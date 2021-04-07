“We will be a winning program”: New George Mason women’s basketball coach speaks to media

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — After Nyla Milleson resigned from her duties as head coach of George Mason women’s basketball, the search was on for the next coach for the Patriots.

Vanessa Blair-Lewis was named the new head coach of George Mason’s women’s basketball program.

Blair-Lewis comes to Fairfax after being the head coach of Bethune-Cookman for the last 13 seasons. She helped the Wildcats reach their first NCAA Tournament ever back in 2019.

Before arriving at Bethune-Cookman, the program had only two winning seasons in the past 19 years. But in her 13 years, the team had six.

Blair-Lewis knows how to turn around a program. She did so at Bethune-Cookman, and she is ready to do so at George Mason.

“Our program will be known for a lot of things,” said Blair-Lewis. “We will be a winning program. We will be well prepared, both on and off the court. We will be connected and we will be extremely competitive. I can’t wait to partner with not just the team, the fans, the alumni, the city of Fairfax, as we bring championships to Fairfax.”

Vanessa Blair-Lewis returns back to the DMV, where she was a college athlete and coach at Mount St. Mary’s. She was a two-time NEC Player of the Year for the Mount, and is apart of the Mount St. Mary’s Hall of Fame, as well as the NEC Hall of Fame.

