“..We want to focus on us..” Rivera says he is focused on how his guys will react in the first preseason game

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Washington’s season begins this Thursday, when the Football Team travel to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots for their first preseason game of the season.

Consistency is the name of the game, as Head Coach Ron Rivera explains what he is looking for, and what he expects from the team in that game.

Defensively, you’d love to see that kind of consistency – three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out.” said Ron Rivera, “But you’re really looking for the communication aspect as well, making sure everybody’s getting the calls, the checks, we’re shifting, we’re motioning the way we’re supposed to, we’re doing the little things, right. That more so than anything else I think is important.”

A lot of eyes will be locked in to the performances of the rookies; highlighted by first-round pick Jamin Davis, and wideout Dyami Brown from North Carolina. For Ron, and the rest of the coaching staff; their advice for this game, has echoed the same tough love sentiment carried through from camp.

“If they can’t get themselves up, you gotta be concerned. You know?” said Ron Rivera, “I might tell one of them, it’s too late to go home now, let’s go. That might be it, but I’m not worried about them. I think our young guys have the right frame of mind. I think they’ve had a good few weeks, a couple of weeks of practice and preparation. I do look forward to watching our guys play. I really do.”

Fans of the Football Team share that sentiment with their Head Coach; but winning isn’t the biggest concern with them. Think of this as a test, a chance for the players, and coaches to observe, and watch how the team reacts to live football.

“We want to spend more time focusing on us, us, us, us.” said Ron Rivera, “So, our game plan will be limited on both sides of the ball and the special teams for that matter. This’ll be really about how our guys react to what we do, how they do the basic stuff more so than anything else as we prep for next week.”

Washington’s game on Thursday, August 12th, is scheduled for a 7:30pm start.