“We want to be state champs again”: South County football continues to put in work as they wait for their fall season

LORTON, Va (WDVM) — It’s been a tough offseason for everyone in Virginia.

High School sports are still not back. The Winter season is set to begin in December and the Fall season is set to start in February.

But high school athletes are still putting in the work. Just ask the Virginia Class 6 Football State Champions South County.

It hasn’t been the easiest summer, however, the Stallions are trying to stay in shape so they will be ready for the upcoming football season.

“It’s been really hard but now I feel like we got a set system and a set workout and everyone likes it and everyone is on the grind until we can get back on the field,” said junior wide receiver Brock Spalding.

The workouts are still tough, but there are a lot of regulations that go along with it, such as keeping your distance, wearing a mask, and having limits on the amount oflayers at practice.

“It’s been really stressful trying to figure out how to get these kids a sense of normalcy like they are use to in our offseason and at the same time be productive in an official way,” South County head coach Tynan Rolander said.

Even though the offseason has had a different look this year, the goals for this team are still the same.

“Nothing has really changed,” said Stallion cornerback Sam Dankah. “We all have that same mindset. We all want to go back there again. We want that same feeling. We want to be state champs again.”