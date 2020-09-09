“We try to go 1-0 every week..” Martinsburg football gear up for tough season opener against Musselman

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Martinsburg Bulldogs football team will finally open up their season, against the Musselman Applemen.

The Applemen already have a game that they’ve played on their scheduling, winning against the Jefferson Cougars 49-6. In that same week, the Martinsburg Bulldogs were quarantined because of a positive COVID-19 test result.

“Its – it’s been kind of complicated cause of the whole thing going on – just want to be a leader as it goes on. That’s what you want to do as a quarterback, you want to keep on pushing your teammates, keep on going and going”, said senior quarterback Peyton Curry.

“You know from what i’ve seen before and last year, you know tip to coach thomas who does a really good job with those guys. And they’ve really been you know in the top five or six in the program – you know programs in the state every year and we expect them to come in and be hungry and play us hard”, says Head Coach Britt Sherman.