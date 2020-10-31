“We obviously want to see the kids play”: Spring Mills’ football HC Josh Sims talks about sports being on hold

BERKELEY COUNTY, Wv (WDVM) — It has now been two weeks since our local West Virginia schools have competed in any athletic competition.

Berkeley County is still in the orange, so no sports whatsoever. The hope is that the county will be cleared for sports next week, but the decision for next week will not be made until this weekend.

Many sports in West Virginia have already seen their post seasons taken away. Football is one of the sports still with a chance to play.

While the county has to respect the decisions made, Spring Mills’ football coach Josh Sims thinks it would be unfortunate if the athletes could not play in the postseason.

“We obviously want to see the kids play,” said Sims. “They have jumped though all the hoops, they followed all the protocols. We definitely feel like we have done our part.”