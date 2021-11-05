“We just want to win it all right now.” Frederick Cadets ready to make waves in playoffs

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Frederick Cadets are back in the playoffs, as the No. 2 seed in the 3A West region, their highest finish since the 2004 season.

For context, current senior lineman Adam Moezaw was born in 2004.

“We’re the second seed right now, we’re going into the playoffs, we’re going to win on Friday hopefully, and win a lot more games.” said Adam.

Adam, and his teammate Chris Metevia have shared the sidelines for the Frederick Cadets for four years, but with their best chance to make a statement in the playoffs since 2012, when the Cadets finished the regular season 7-3, it’s nothing but focus for them.

“It feels great.” said Chris, “Just being down a lot of the time, and having the bad seasons, the losing seasons, that just – being a top seed now is everything. We just want to win it all right now.”

There is no shortage of confidence on the roster, as exemplified by junior Travon Neal, who just broke a school record for the Cadets last week.

“I’m very excited, I think we can win it. We’re going to win it actually, we’re going to win states.” said Travon.

And this confidence has been nurtured since the start of the season, as the seniors on this team noticed the talent, and experience returning, setting them up for a strong season ahead.

“I knew we still had the athletes that can compete with everybody, and be better than everybody in my opinion. So I knew it since camp, I knew we had the chance to take it all the way.” said Chris.

To get to the top, the Cadets will have to take on the No. 7 North Hagerstown Hubs, who are looking to bounce back from their loss to South Hagerstown last week, using the help of returning talent, due to injury and/or COVID related issues.

“The biggest thing is they’ve got a bunch of athletes, and we’ve got athletes that can matchup, so hopefully as long as we play our gameplan, we should be good.” said Adam.

“It’s been the same focus all year.” said Head Coach Kevin Pirri, “We’ve had some great games, we’ve had some great opportunities, we’ve had some small misses, and we’ve had some things happen. All season long, these kids have been tremendous about being humble, and staying focused, and staying driven, and staying motivated.”

For Head Coach Kevin Pirri, it’s been a long seven seasons for the Head Coach, who has worked with the Cadets through highs, and brutal lows. He’s always had community first.

“Coming into the season, it looked like we were only supposed to have four home games, and we ended up with a fifth one, and now we get a sixth one. And we’re excited to bring it back for our community, for our school here.”

And now, with memories of the past fresh, he’s excited to lead the program with confidence for the future.

“We used to walk these hallways, and kids would be embarrassed to wear jerseys. And now these kids are proud, almost too proud that we need to slow them down a little bit. The culture has shifted 180 degrees, and that’s what happens when we bring in great staff, and great alumni, and great kids, and we retain the players in the program that we need to retain. So it’s a credit to them, a credit to this community, and very exciting to see it all come together.”