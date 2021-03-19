“We just don’t like each other”: Centreville football gets ready for cross town rival Westfield

CLIFTON, Va (WDVM) — It’s no surprise that Westfield and Centreville are big football rivals.

“We just don’t like each other,” said Wildcat CB AJ Jones. “It’s cause we are right next to each other. It’s just a lot of deep hatred for each other.”

“We grew up playing football on the same team,” said senior WR Avery Ford. “So, since we were kids, we have all been playing each other and competing.”

With it being such a rivalry, it makes this week’s practice for Centreville more intense.

“[It’s] definitely turnt up a little bit more than it normally is,” said senior LB Tyler Epperson. “It’s definitely a more physical week. We have just been coming out, and playing a little harder.”

In recent years, it hasn’t been much of a rivalry between the two teams. Westfield has dominated Centreville since the early 2010s. But the Wildcats are ready to change that narrative on Friday.

“I feel like we have worked the hardest we ever had in this program,” said junior OL Damari Somers. “We just keep going, keep going. We don’t take off plays. Just keep working.”

“Our coaches are going to prepare us well and we have been working hard,” said Epperson. “So I believe we can come out here and beat them just like any other team.”